WB Police Warder PMT & PET Admit Card 2020 Available @wbpolice.gov.in, Download WBP PET Admit Card

WB Police Warder PMT & PET Admit Card 2020: West Bangal Police has uploaded the admit card of Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Warder/Female Warder. Candidates who are qualified in, WB Police Constable Exam held on 15 September 2019, can download their admit card from West Bengal Police official website www.wbpolice.gov.in.

WB Police Warder PMT PET will be conducted from 02 March to 06 March 2020 by Presidency Range Recruitment Board-I at SSF Bn. Parade Ground, Mangal Pandey Uddyan, P.O. - Barrackpore, Dist. - North 24 Pgs., Pin – 700120 and Presidency Range Recruitment Board-II at SAP 3rd Bn. Parade Ground, Mangal Pandey Uddyan, P.O. - Barrackpore, Dist. - North 24 Pgs., Pin - 700120. PMT PET will be held at 7 AM every day.

West Bengal Police PMT PET Admit Card is available below. Candidates from who have applied Online/Offline can download their WB Police Physical Admit Card by providing their Application Serial No and Date of Birth below.

WB Police Warder PMT PET Admit Card Download 2020



How to Download WB Police Warder PMT & PET Admit Card ?

Go to official website of West Bengal Police www.wbpolice.gov.in Click on 'Recruitment Tab' Click on 'Get Details' given against 'CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR PHYSICAL MEASUREMENT TEST (PMT) & PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TEST (PET) FOR THE POST OF WARDER/FEMALE WARDER UNDER DIRECTORATE OF CORRECTIONAL SERVICES, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL, 2019' Then, click on 'Get Details' under Download e-Admit Cards for PMT and PET A new window will open where you need to 'CLICK HERE FOR FINAL RESULT FOR THE POST OF SUB-INSPECTOR & LADY SUB-INSPECTOR OF EXCISE UNDER DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL, 2018'

West Bangal Police, Directorate of Correctional Services, Govt. of West Bengal had invited online applications for 816 posts of Male and Female Warder from 15 February to 14 March 2019.