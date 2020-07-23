WBHRB Assitant Superintendent Recruitment 2020, 105 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 24 Jul

WBHRB Assitant Superintendent Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Assitant Superintendent. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 30 July 2020.

WBHRB Assitant Superintendent Recruitment 2020 Online Registration will start on 24 July 20200 at www.wbhrb.in and will continue till 30 July 2020. Candidates applying to the aforesaid posts should have knowledge of Bengali Spoken and Written along with the required qualification. The board will recruit around 105 vacancies for the post of Assistant Superintendent, Grade II, West Bengal General Service under the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal. Check Online Application Process, Eligibility, Experience, Selection Criteria and Other Posts here.

Advt.No.: R/Asstt. Suptd.(NM)/ 03 (1)/1/2020

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application submission: 24 July 2020

Last date for submission of application: 30 July 2020

WBHRB Assitant Superintendent Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Superintendent (Non-Medical), Grade-II: 105 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Superintendent Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a Degree in any discipline from a recognized University; Post Graduate Degree or Postgraduate Diploma in Hospital Administration or Hospital Management from a recognized University or Institution; Knowledge of Bengali - spoken & Written.

Age: Not more than 36 Years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Pay Scale - Pay Matrix Level-14, Pay Band (PB-4) of Rs. 9,000-40,500/- plus Grade Pay of Rs. 4,700/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to active on 24 July 2020

Official Website

How to apply for WBHRB Assitant Superintendent Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the online mode from 24 July 2020 to 30 July 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

Application Fee for Assistant Superintendent Posts