Study at Home
Search

WBHRB Recruitment 2020 for 62 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @wbhrb.in from 12 Oct

WBHRB Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor against the Advertisement No.: R/AP/05(01)/1/2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format through the online mode from 12 October 2020 onwards. The online applications will be continued till 16 October 2020.

Oct 8, 2020 18:03 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
WBHRB Recruitment 2020
WBHRB Recruitment 2020

WBHRB Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor against the Advertisement No.: R/AP/05(01)/1/2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format through the online mode from 12 October 2020 onwards. The online applications will be continued till 16 October 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 12 October 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application:16 October 2020

WBHRB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  •  Assistant Professor - 62 Posts

WBHRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: MBBS Degree included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (Act 102 of 1956) and requisite Postgraduate Degree for the Specialties Group and requisite Post Doctoral Degrees for the Super Specialties Group.

Experience - 3 years

Age: Not more than 50 years

Pay Scale-  Level 18: {68400 (BP) + 16416 (NPA) + 8208 (HRA) + 500 (MA)} i.e. Rs.93524

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WBHRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 12 October to 16 October 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the hard copy of application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2020 for Junior Resident and Demonstrator Posts, Apply Online @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 126 Assistant Professor (Mathematics) Posts

NHM Srikakulam Recruitment 2020: Apply for 225 Specialist MO, Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician & Other Posts

BEL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 33 Trainee Engineer-I/Project Engineer-I/Trainee Officer-I/Project Officer-I Posts

 

FAQ

How to apply for WBHRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online from 12 October to 16 October 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the hard copy of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for WBHRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who are not more than 50 years of age are eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor Posts.

What are the educational qualification required for WBHRB Recruitment 2020?

Candidates with MBBS Degree included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (Act 102 of 1956) and requisite Postgraduate Degree for the Specialties Group and requisite Post Doctoral Degrees for the Super Specialties Group are eligible for the aforesaid posts.

What are the Important Dates for WBHRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format through the online mode from 12 October 2020 to 16 October 2020.

How many vacancies are released for WBHRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

A total of 62 vacancies are released for Assistant Professor Posts in various departments.
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material