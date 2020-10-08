WBHRB Recruitment 2020 for 62 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @wbhrb.in from 12 Oct

WBHRB Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor against the Advertisement No.: R/AP/05(01)/1/2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format through the online mode from 12 October 2020 onwards. The online applications will be continued till 16 October 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 12 October 2020
- Last date for submission of online application:16 October 2020
WBHRB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Professor - 62 Posts
WBHRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: MBBS Degree included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (Act 102 of 1956) and requisite Postgraduate Degree for the Specialties Group and requisite Post Doctoral Degrees for the Super Specialties Group.
Experience - 3 years
Age: Not more than 50 years
Pay Scale- Level 18: {68400 (BP) + 16416 (NPA) + 8208 (HRA) + 500 (MA)} i.e. Rs.93524
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for WBHRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 12 October to 16 October 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the hard copy of application for future reference.
