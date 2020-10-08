WBHRB Recruitment 2020 for 62 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @wbhrb.in from 12 Oct

How to apply for WBHRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online from 12 October to 16 October 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the hard copy of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for WBHRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who are not more than 50 years of age are eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor Posts.

What are the educational qualification required for WBHRB Recruitment 2020?

Candidates with MBBS Degree included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (Act 102 of 1956) and requisite Postgraduate Degree for the Specialties Group and requisite Post Doctoral Degrees for the Super Specialties Group are eligible for the aforesaid posts.

What are the Important Dates for WBHRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format through the online mode from 12 October 2020 to 16 October 2020.

How many vacancies are released for WBHRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

A total of 62 vacancies are released for Assistant Professor Posts in various departments.