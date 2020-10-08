AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2020 for Junior Resident and Demonstrator Posts, Apply Online @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rajkot, Gujarat has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident and Demonstrator. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format through the online mode on or before 21 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application:21 October 2020

Interview Date: 27 October 2020

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Non-Academic Junior Resident - 3 Posts

Tutor/Demonstrator - 3 Posts

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Non-Academic Junior Resident -MBBS from MCI recognized Institute; Candidate must have completed a compulsory rotatory internship and must produce an internship completion certificate.

Tutor/Demonstrator - M.Sc. In the related subject from Recognized University.

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

Pay Scale - (Non-Academic): ₹ 15,600-39,100+5,400 (Grade Pay) + NPA Plus other usual allowance or revised pay scale as per 7th CPC as applicable (Level – 10 of the Matrix (Pre-revised PB-3, entry pay of the ₹ 56,100/- PM + usual allowance admissible under rules).

Download AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Selection Criteria for Junior Resident and Demonstrator Posts

Selection will be on the basis of online MCQ based examination/Interview.

How to apply for AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 21 October 2020. Exam / Interview will be conducted online on 27th October 2020 (Tuesday). Candidates are advised to check the website regularly for more details.

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

UR and OBC Category: ₹ 1,000/-

SC / ST Category: ₹ 800/-

PwBD Category: Nil

