WBMSC Recruitment 2023 for 94 Sub Asst Engineer, Asst Analyst & Other Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

WBMSC Recruitment 2023 : The West Bengal Municipal Service Corporation has announced the recruitment for the positions of Sub Asst Engineer, Asst Analyst & Other Posts.. All the relevant information regarding the WBMSC Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

WBMSC Recruitment 2023: The West Bengal Municipal Service Corporation (WBMSC) is a prestigious organization in India responsible for selecting eligible candidates for various government posts. They have recently announced a recruitment drive for several job positions, including Assistant Mining Engineer, Youth Officer, and other posts. This recruitment drive is aimed at filling a total of 94 vacancies across different departments and job roles.

WB Municipal Service Commission Recruitment 2023

To apply for these positions, candidates must submit their applications online through the official website of WBMSC, which is www.mscwb.org. The application submission deadline is April 13, and interested candidates must ensure that they submit their applications before this deadline.

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria and other important details provided on the official website. The eligibility criteria include educational qualifications, age limit, work experience, and other relevant details. Candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the necessary requirements before submitting their applications.

Also Read: JSSC Latest Recruitment 2023

WBMSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

The WBMSC has invited applications for the WBMSC Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

WBMSC Recruitment 2023 JSSC Recruitment Authority West Bengal Municipal Service Corporation Posts Name Sub Asst Engineer, Asst Analyst & Other Posts Mode of Application Online Application Starts March 31, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 30, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

WB Municipal Service Commission Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

There is no official announcement regarding WB Municipal Service Commission Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the WBMSC Recruitment 2023.

Also Read: UGC NET Result 2023

MSCWB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the WBMSC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: MSCWB Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

MSCWB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The WBMSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can refer to the official notification to get the detailed information regarding the WBMSC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification.

Also Read: SSC GD Constable Result 2023

MSCWB Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The highest age allowed for a Sub Assistant Engineer is 37 years, while for an Assistant Analyst it is 39 years, and for a Deputy Analyst it is 36 years. However, there may be exceptions to these age limits depending on the rules governing age relaxation.

WBMSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

WBMSC Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 94 job openings for positions of Sub Asst Engineer, Asst Analyst & Other Posts. Here's an overview of the WBMSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.







Number Position Total Vacancies Qualifications Required 1 Sub Assistant Engineer 87 Diploma in relevant Engineering field 2 Assistant Analyst 5 Bachelor's Degree in Science 3 Deputy Analyst 2 Master's degree (M.Sc/MD) in relevant discipline

WBMSC Recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies will start from March 31, 2023 and will end on April 30, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, www.mscwb.org.

How to apply for WBMSC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the WBMSC Recruitment 2023 for Sub Asst Engineer, Asst Analyst & Other Posts once the application process begins

Visit the official website mscwb.org Click on the "Employment Notices" menu. Look for and click on "Advertisement No. 01 of 2023 to 05 of 2023." Read the notification carefully and ensure that you meet all the eligibility criteria. Fill out the online application form with accurate information. Pay the application fee through the prescribed mode. Double-check all the details provided in the application form and submit it. Finally, take a printout of the filled application form for future reference.

WBMSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

As part of the application process, candidates must pay a fee of Rs.200/-. However, candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD are required to pay Rs 70/- as the application fee.

The application process will commence from March 31, 2023, 2023. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.