WBP Admit Card 2020 to release on this date, Check WBP Main Exam Admit Card Download Release Date Here

WBP Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is going to release the admit card for WBP Constable Mains 2020 soon. Candidates who have successfully qualified in WBP Constable Prelims 2020 against the advertisement number WBPRB/NOTICE - 2020/1 (CONS. - 19) will be able to download their admit cards through the official website, once it is released.

The board has scheduled the Final Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police – 2019 on 16 February 2020. The exam will be held between 12 PM to 1 PM. All such candidates who are going to appear in WB Police Final 2020 are advised to keep visiting the official website of WBPRB for latest updates.

According to the notice released on WBPRB, the board will release West Bengal Police Final Admit Card 2020 on 3 February 2020. Candidates will be able to download WBP Admit Card 2020 for Constable Final Exam 2020 through WBPRB Website or through this article. We will update the download link once it is activated on the official website.

Check Procedure to Download WBP Admit Card 2020

Go to the official website of WBPRB.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.

Click on WBP Admit Card 2020 Download Link flashing on the home page.

It will redirect you to the login page of the admit card.

Candidates are advised to enter their credentials and click on submit button.

Then, the WBP Admit Card 2020 will be displayed. Candidates can download it for future reference.

Check WBP Admit Card 2020 Release Date



Candidates are advised to download WBP Admit Card 2020 well in advance on the keying of their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth. The candidates will have to produce their e-admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said exam with proper id proof.



