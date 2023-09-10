WBP lady Constable Question Paper 2023: Download Sept 10, 2023 Paper PDF

West Bengal Police Lady Constable Exam Question Paper 2023: WB Police Lady Constable exam 2023 for 1335 posts of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police was successfully conducted on 10th September 2023. Get the direct link to download WB Police Lady Constable question papers below

WB Police Lady Constable Exam Question Paper 2023: WB Police Lady Constable exam 2023 has been successfully conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board on September 10, 2023. The Recruitment Board will fill the 1335 posts of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police.

WBP Lady Constable Exam Question Paper 2023

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has conducted the WB Police Lady Constable exam 2023 on September 10, 2023. The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board released WB Police Lady Constable notification 2023 for 1335 posts on the official website in April 2023. WB Police Lady Constable Question Paper 2023 will be released. Get here the direct link to download WB Police Lady Constable Question Paper 2023 PDF.

WB Police Lady Constable Exam Question Papers Analysis

As per the feedback of the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the WB Police Lady Constable question paper was moderate. The number of good attempts was 75-80. However, the difficulty level of WB Police Lady Constable Exam 2023 questions varies from student to student, and the standard of questions is according to the minimum qualification of the aspirants. Section-wise the number of good attempts and difficulty level of the exam are as follows:

Section Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Awareness and General Knowledge 25-30 Moderate Elementary Mathematics 25-27 Moderate Reasoning 25-28 Easy to Moderate

West Bengal Police Lady Constable Exam Question Paper Pattern

WB Police Lady Constable Exam 2023 contained 100 multiple choice questions with four options. One mark is alloted for each question 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The language of the paper is Bengali and Nepali. This exam is qualifying in nature; the marks of this exam will not be included in the final merit list. The aspirants who will clear this written test can take part in the next stages i.e., Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).