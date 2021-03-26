WBPSC 2021: Revised Exam Schedule Released for WB Civil Services, Audit & Accounts Services Recruitment Exam @wbpsc.gov.in, Details Here

WBPSC 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the tentative exam dates for WB Civil Services, Audit & Accounts Services Recruitment Exam. All such candidates who are eligible to appear for the aforesaid exams will be able to download their admit cards soon through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the latest release, the commission has decided to conduct West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020 (Advt. No. 22/2019) on 17th, 18th, 19th & 21st May 2021, West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2021 (Advt. No. 18/2020) on 30 May 2021 and West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preli.) Examination, 2020 (Advt. No. 17/2020) on 13 June 2021.

Earlier, the commission had postponed the aforesaid examinations till 15th of May, 2021, owing to pre-occupation of the administrative machinery with activities related to conducting of the ensuing Assembly General Elections in the State.

As per the old exam schedule, the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020 (Advt. No. 22/2019) was to held between 24 April 2021 to 28 April 2021, West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2021 (Advt. No. 18/2020) on 21 March and West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preli.) Examination, 2020 (Advt. No. 17/2020) on 11 April 2021.

Download WBPSC 2021 New Exam Schedule PDF

