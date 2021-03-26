Teacher Recruitment 2021: Govt to fill 3479 Vacancies of Principal, Vice Principal, PGTs and TGTs, Application begins from 1 April onwards @tribal.nic.in

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Tribal Affairs has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Principal, Vice Principal, PGTs and TGTs in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in 17 States across the country. All interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at the official website of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.i.e.tribal.nic.in from 1 April 2021 onwards.

This drive is being to fill around 3479 vacancies of teaching staff in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in 17 States across the country. The last date of the application is 30 April 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test which is scheduled to be held in the 1st week of June. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 April 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 30 April 2021

Exam Date: 1st week of June

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Posts - 3479 Vacancies

Principal - 175 Posts

Vice Principal - 116 Posts

Post Graduate Teacher - 1244 Posts

Trained Graduate Teacher - 1944 Posts

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Principal - The candidate holding master’s degree in any schooling subjects from a recognized University are eligible to apply or having a Master’s or Bachelors’ degree in Teaching or Post-Graduate Basic Training of any Teachers’ Training Institute recognized by the National Council of Teachers’ Education; candidates with 10 years continuous service experience as a teacher in an English Medium High or Higher Secondary School recognized by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education/West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education/Central Board of Secondary Education/Indian Council of Secondary Education.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based test followed by an interview.

Download Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link - to active on 1st April

Official Website

How to apply for Ministry of Tribal Affairs Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 April to 30 April 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference.