WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 716 Vacancies Notified, Download WCR Recruitment Notification @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in for recruitment to the various trades of Apprentice. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Created On: Mar 26, 2021 12:07 IST
WCR Recruitment 2021

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: West Central Railway (WCR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 30 April 2021.

A total of 716 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2021

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Electrician - 135 Posts
  • Fitter - 102 Posts
  • Welder (Electric & Gas) - 43 Posts
  • Painter (General) - 75 Posts
  • Meson - 61 Posts
  • Carpenter - 73 Posts
  • Plumber - 58 Posts
  • Blacksmith - 63 Posts
  • Wireman - 50 Posts
  • Computer Programming and Programming Assistant - 10 Posts
  • Machinist - 5 Posts
  • Turner - 2 Posts
  • Lab Assistant - 2 Posts
  • Crane Assistant - 2 Posts
  • Draftsman - 5 Posts

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 10th passed from a recognized Board or equivalent along with an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Online Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 9 April 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General - Rs. 170/-
  • All others - No Fee

