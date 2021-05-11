WBPSC AMO Interview 2021 for Agricultural Marketing Officer Post Now in Online Mode @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

WBPSC AMO Interview 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has decided to conduct the interview for Agricultural Marketing Officer posts in online mode. Commission has decided to conduct the interview in online mode due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state.

All such candidates who have to appear in the interview round for Agricultural Marketing Officer post can check the latest update available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the interview for Agricultural Marketing Officer (Training & Canning) against Advt No. 14/2019 in online mode.

Notification further says," In view of the unprecedented surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State, it has been decided that interview for Agricultural Marketing Officer (Training & Canning) under West Bengal Junior Agricultural Service (Marketing) under the Department of Agricultural Marketing, Govt. of W.B. (Advt. No. 14/2019)-scheduled on 17th May 2021 and 18th May, 2021 will be taken in online mode. The date-wise schedule of interviews indicating Roll Number, Name and Category of the candidates is already available in the website."

Candidates should note that they will have to attend the Online meeting from any suitable location by accessing a link sent to the email id as per our record not more than 30 minutes before the time scheduled for commencement of interview using a computer with webcam/Smartphone/tablet and high speed internet connection capable of supporting video conference.

Candidates should note that they will have to scanned and uploaded to the essential documents as mentioned in the notification to http://wbpsc.examsonline.co.in at least 3 (three) working days ahead of the date fixed for interview. Link will be available for this interview from 14.05.2021.



Candidates should note that all the documents mentioned in the notification will have to be produced by them before a Group-A officer and a certificate in the format prescribed will have to be obtained from the officer and uploaded at “http://wbpsc.examsonline.co.in” along with the scanned copies of the above certificates/documents.



It is noted that West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is set to conduct the interview for Agricultural Marketing Officer posts on 17/18 May 2021. West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has earlier released the interview schedule for Agricultural Marketing Officer (Training & Canning) against Advt No. 14/2019 on its official website.

Direct Link for WBPSC Agricultural Marketing Officer Post Interview Schedule 2021



