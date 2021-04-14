WBPSC Mains Re-exam Date 2021 Released for Audit and Accounts Service @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Mains Re-exam Date 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Mains Re-exam schedule of Compulsory Paper of Business Mathematics and Statistics (Paper-IV),West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination, 2019 on its website. All such candidates who have to appear in the Compulsory Paper of Business Mathematics and Statistics (Paper-IV) for mains exam can check the exam date notification available on the official website of commission .i.e-wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission will conduct the re-examination of the Compulsory Paper of Business Mathematics and Statistics (Paper-IV),West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination, 2019 on 7th May, 2021. Commission will conduct the re-examination at different venues in Kolkata. Commission has uploaded the details exam programme of the examination on its official website.

Candidates qualified for the examination can download their e-Admit Cards for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination, 2019 for Compulsory Paper of Business Mathematics and Statistics (Paper-IV) from the Commission’s website from the 30th April, 2021.

You can check the details re0exam date and other updates available on the official website of WBPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Mains Re-exam Date 2021 for Audit and Accounts Service





How to Download: WBPSC Mains Re-exam Date 2021 for Audit and Accounts Service