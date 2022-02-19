WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2020 Admit Card 2022 to release on this date, Check Details Here

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Admit Card will be releasing soon on wbpsc.gov.in, Check WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Exam Date, WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains Admit Card Download Date, WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains Exam Pattern, and other details here.

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Admit Card: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is all set to conduct the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Exam from 15 March onwards. Candidates who have successfully qualified for WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Exam will be able to download their call letters through the official website of WBPSC.i.e. wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 exam in Compulsory and Optional papers will be held on and from 15th March 2022 to 23rd March 2022 (except the 18th, 19th & 20th March 2022) at Examination Halls, Public Service Commission, West Bengal. Candidates can check paper wise WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Exam Date sheet in the table given below.

Check WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Exam Dates

Date Paper Time 15 March 2022 English Essay, Precis writing and

Composition 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. 16 March 2022 Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santhali Essay, Precis writing and Composition 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 17 March 2022 Business Mathematics & Statistics 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 17 March 2022 Auditing 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m 21 March 2022 Macroeconomics & Public Finance Indian Financial System Economic Principles & Indian Economic

Problems 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. 22 March 2022 Business Regulatory Framework Cost & Management Accounting Advance Accountancy 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. 23 March 2022 Business Management Direct & Indirect Taxation Information Technology & its application in Business 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m.

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Admit Card Date

Candidates may download WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Admit Card from the Commission’s website at https://www.wbpsc.gov.in from the 3rd March 2022 onwards. There will be no arrangement for issue of duplicate

Admit Cards from the office of the Commission. Candidates will be able to download WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Admit Card Directly once released on the official website.

How to Download WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e. wbpsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Admit Card Download' flashing on the homepage. Enter your credentials like registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha code, and click on the submit button. WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Admit Card - from 15 March 2022

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Exam Pattern

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2022 Exam will be descriptive which will carry 800 Marks. It has compulsory and optional papers and Each of the Compulsory and Optional papers will carry 100 marks and will be of 3 hours duration. Candidates can check the scheme of marks in the provided table.