WBPSC Civil Service Result 2018 Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Download WBCS 2018 Final Result Here

WBPSC Civil Service Result 2018: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result of the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Etc. Examination, 2018 – Gr. ‘C’ Services & Posts (Advt. No.24/2017). Candidates can download WB Civil Service Result from the official website of WBPSC i.e. wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Civil Service Result Link is given below. The candidates roll number and name of the selected candidates for various Group ‘C’ Services & Posts including Superintendent, Joint Block Development Officer, Deputy Assistant Director of Consumer Affairs & Fair Business Practices, West Bengal Subordinate Land Revenue Service, Grade-, Assistant Commercial Tax Officer and Chief Controller of Correctional Services.

WBPSC Civil Service Result Download

The selected candidates have been recommended for appointment against 94 vacancies [UR-49, BC(A)-11, BC(B)-06, SC-19, ST-07, PH(VH)-01 & PH(HI)-01] as reported by the concerned Departments.

The commission has also released the cut-off marks obtained by last recommended candidates in each category for W.B.C.S. (Exe.) etc. Exam., 2018 – Gr. ‘C’ Services & Posts. WBCS Cut-Off 2018 for UR category candidates is 802.67,778.66 for BC(A), 776.50 for BC(B), 729.84 for SC,697.34 for ST,674.84 for PH(VH) and 662.66 marks for PH(HI) category candidates.