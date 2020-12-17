WBPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Fire Operator Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates Here

WBPSC Fire Operator Interview Schedule 2020 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the post of Fire Operator (Advt. No. 15/2018) on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Fire Operator Post can check the schedule available on the official website of WBPSC - pscwbonline.gov.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the details interview schedule for the post of Fire Operator (Advt. No. 15/2018) on its official website. The interview for the Fire Operator posts will be conducted from 28 December 2020 to 06 January 2021.

Candidates who have to appear for the post of Fire Operator in the West Bengal Fire Services under the department of Fire & Emergency Services, Govt. of West Bengal against Advt. No. 15/2018 can check the details schedule available on the official website.

Candidates should note that they can download their Admit Card for WBPSC Fire Operator Interview 2020 from 22 December 2020. You can check the details Interview Schedule from the official website of WBPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



