WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Interview 2022 (Postponed) at wbpsc.gov.in, Check Revised Date Here

West Bengal PSC has released notice regarding the postponement of interview for the Supervisor (Female only) on its official website- pscwbonline.gov.in. Download PDF here.

WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Interview 2022 Postponed : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a short notice regarding the postponement of interview for the Supervisor (Female only) of I.C.D.S. on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the interview round which was scheduled on 11 August 2022 can download WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Interview 2022 Postponement Notice from WBPSC official website i.e pscwbonline.gov.in.

However you can download the WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Interview 2022 Postponement Notice directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Interview 2022 Postponement Notice





It is noted that WBPSC was to conduct the interview for the post of Supervisor (Female only) on 11 August 2022. Now Commission has postponed the same due to the declaration of holiday by the State Government on 11thAugust, 2022 for “Raksha Bandhan".

Notification further reads,"Owing to holiday declared by the State Government on 11thAugust, 2022 on the occasion of “Raksha Bandhan”, the Personality Test of the candidates scheduled to be held on that day only is hereby postponed and the same is likely to be held in the month of November,2022."

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Supervisor (Female only) post can download the Postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Interview 2022 Postponement Notice