WBPSC IDO Interview 2020 Admit Card Released @wbpsc.gov.in (Advt. 10/2019), Download Link Here

WBPSC IDO Interview 2020 Admit Card: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the WBPSC IDO Interview 2020 Admit Card on its website. All candidates who applied for WBPSC Industrial Development Officer Recruitment 2020 against the advt. No. 10/2019 can download their interview admit cards through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

The direct link for downloading WBPSC IDO Interview 2020 Admit Card is given below. Candidates are required to enter their enrolment number/first name or date of birth on the login page to download WBPSC IDO Interview 2020 Admit Card.

How and Where to Download WBPSC IDO Interview 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e. wbpsc.gov.in. Click on Call Letter For(Interview/ Personal Test) section. Then, It will redirect you to a new window. Then, click on INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, 2019 UNDER THE DEPARTMENT OF MICRO, SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES AND TEXTILE, GOVT. OF W.B., [ADVT. NO.10/2019] Admit Card Link. Then, the login window will be opened. Enter enrolment number/first name or date of birth on the login page. Then, WBPSC IDO Interview 2020 Admit Card will be displayed. Candidates can download WBPSC IDO Interview 2020 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download WBPSC IDO Interview 2020 Admit Card

This recruitment is being done to recruit 118 vacancies for the post of Industrial Development Officer in the Directorate of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, West Bengal under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles Department, Govt. Of West Bengal. The selected candidates will get salary on the Pay Band of 3, Rs. 7,100/- - Rs. 37,600/- with Grade Pay Rs. 3,900/-. The WPSC IDO Recruitment 2019 Exam Applications were started on 14 May 2019 and ended on 3 June 2019.

