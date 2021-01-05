WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Legal Service Posts @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Personality Test Schedule for Legal Service post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test round for Legal Service post can check the details schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-pscwbapplication.in.



As per the notification released, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the Personality Test for Legal Service post from 11 to 20 January 2021. Candidates can check the details schedule including timing and date with Roll Numbers for the Personality Test available on the official website.



Candidates should note that they will have to bring their original documents ( e.g. Proof of Age, Academic Qualification etc. ) to be produced on the dates of the Personality Test. If the candidates fail to produce any of the required original certificates for verification before the Personality Test they will not be interviewed by the Commission.

Candidates qualified for Interview round should note that they can download their Call Letters for the Personality Test from official website https://wbpsc.gov.in, from 6 th January, 2021. All such candidates who have to appear for the Personality Test for Legal Service post against advt no 28/2018 can check the derails schedule available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Legal Service Post