WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Town Planner Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the details interview schedule for Assistant Town Planner Post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test round for Assistant Town Planner Post against Advt. no. 26/2019 can download the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the interview for Assistant Town Planner against Advt. no. 26/2019 on 27 April 2021on 2:00 p.m. Candidates qualified for the interview round for recruitment to the post of Assistant Town Planner under Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, Govt. of West Bengal can check the details schedule available on the official website.

Candidates should note that e-interview call letters for the qualified candidates on 20 April 2021. Candidates can download their e-interview call letters from the 20th April 2021 from the official website. Candidates can check the details interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Town Planner Post





How to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Town Planner Post