WBPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Released for Director Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Link

WBPSC has released the interview schedule for the post of Director of Technical Education on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.



WBPSC Director Interview Schedule 2022 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Director of Technical Education. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Director of Technical Education post on 20 April 2022. Commission has released the details schedule/Admit Card link on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in.



All those candidates qualified for the interview round for the Director of Technical Education post can download the WBPSC Director Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following these steps.



How to Download WBPSC Director Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in. Go to the What's new section on the home page. Click on “ SCHEDULE OF INTERVIEW FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF DIRECTOR OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION IN WEST BENGAL GENERAL SERVICES UNDER THE HIGHER EDUCATION DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL [ADVT. NO. 16/2021] new given on home page. You will get the WBPSC Director Interview Schedule 2022 on your screen. Take a print out of the same for future reference.

The detail schedule of interview for recruitment to the post of Director of Technical Education in

West Bengal General Services under the Higher Education Department, Govt. of West

Bengal against Advt. No. 16/2021 is available on the official website.

According to the short notice released, the Admit Card for the interview round for the Director of Technical Education post is available on the official website. Candidates can download the interview admit card after providing their login credentials on the official website.

You can download the WBPSC Director Interview Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.