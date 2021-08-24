WBPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2021 to release today @wpsc.gov.in, Prelims Exam on 12 September

WBPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2021 is likely to be released today.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Check Prelims Exam Date, Admit Card Release Date, Instructions for Admit Card and other details here.

WBPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is all set to conduct the recruitment exam for Judicial Service Exam 2021. All those who applied for WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims 2021 will be able to download their call letters through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

WPSC Judicial Service Prelims 2021 is scheduled to be held on 12 September 2021. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded today on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The candidates are advised to download a copy of the admit card for future reference.

The date and time of the exam will be mentioned on the admit card. So, all candidates are advised to check their venue before the commencement of the exam for convenience. The admitted candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venue for appearing at the specified examination.

Candidates are directed to carry identical two stamp size photographs along with proof of identity in original such, as Madhyamik 6r equivalent examination Pass certificate/admit card which bears a photograph of its rightful owner or passport or pan Card or UID No. Card (AADHAAR) or EPIC (Voter Identity Card) or Driving Licence and the printout of e-Admit Card at the venue of the Examination.No paper Admit Card will be issued for the exam by the commission and no such card will be sent to the candidates by post.

How and Where to Download WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘WBPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Then, it will redirect you to the login page. Enter your credentials and click on the login button. Download WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 - to active soon