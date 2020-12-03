WBPSC Judicial Services Mains 2020 Admit Card Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Download Here

WBPSC Judicial Services Mains 2020 Admit Card: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the admit cards for WBPSC Judicial Services Mains 2020. All such candidates who have qualified in the WBPSC Judicial Services Prelims 2020 against advt. No. 12/2020 can now download their call letters through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Judicial Services Mains 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 10 to 19 December 2020 (except 12th & 13th December 2020) at Examination Halls of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal in Kolkata. Candidates can download WBPSC Judicial Services Mains 2020 Admit Card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on Download Admit Card Link available on the homepage. Then, a notification page will be opened. Click on Download WEST BENGAL JUDICIAL SERVICE (FINAL) EXAMINATION, 2020 link. Then, enter your credentials and click on the submit button. Then, WBPSC Judicial Services Mains 2020Admit Card will be displayed. Candidates can download their call letter and save it for future reference.

Candidates who will qualify in the WBPSC Judicial Services Mains 2020 will be called for Personality Test which will be held in the office of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal. Candidates who will be selected for appointment will be required to appear before a Medical Board for certificates of their fitness for Government service in the form prescribed for the purpose. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs.27,700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770/- after the appointment. Candidates can download WBPSC Judicial Services Mains 2020 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

