APDCL Recruitment 2020-21 for 743 Group A, B & C Posts, Online Application Begins from 9 December @apgcl.org

APDCL Recruitment 2020-21: Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APDCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager, Junior Manager and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 18 December 2020.

A total of 743 vacancies will be filled up for the post of Assistant Manager, Junior Manager and Assistant Accounts Officer in the Group A, Group B & Group C categories. The online application process for the aforesaid posts will be starting from 9 December 2020 at apgcl.org. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 9 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 18 December 2020

APDCL Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Group – A Category:

Assistant Manager (Electrical) - 194 Posts

Assistant Manager (Mechanical)- 14 Posts

Assistant Manager (Human Resource) - 14 Posts

Assistant Manager (Civil) - 17 Posts

Assistant Manager (Electronics & Communication)- 8 Posts

Assistant Manager (Information Technology) - 19 Posts

Assistant Manager (Law) - 1 Post

Group – B Category:

Junior Manager (Electrical) - 415 Posts

Junior Manager (Mechanical) - 26 Posts

Junior Manager (Information Technology) - 8 Posts

Junior Manager (Civil) - 10 Posts

Group C Category:

Assistant Accounts Officer - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Group A, Group B and Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Group – A Category:

Assistant Manager (Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Electronics & Communication)- B.E./B. Tech. in relevant stream.

Assistant Manager (Human Resource) - MBA/PGDM Degree with specialization in (Human Resource Management/Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/Social Welfare) from any Indian University/ Institution approved by AICTE/UGC.

Assistant Manager (Information Technology) - B.E./B. Tech. in (Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/Computer Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Technology).

Assistant Manager (Law) - Graduate in Law from a University/Institute recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Group – B Category:

Junior Manager (Electrical) - Diploma in (Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering).

Junior Manager (Mechanical) - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Junior Manager (Information Technology) - Diploma in (Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology / Computer Engineering/ Computer Science/ Computer Technology/).

Junior Manager (Civil) - Full time Diploma in (Civil Engineering).

Group C Category:

Assistant Accounts Officer - Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from a recognized University with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent in B.Com in aggregate or 55% marks in Honors/Major subject (B.Com) or minimum 55% aggregate marks or its equivalent for Arts or Science graduate having Mathematics or Statistics as one of the subjects or 55% marks or its equivalent in Mathematics/Statistics as Honors (BA/B.Sc.).

Notification 1

Notification 2

Notification 3

Official Website

Salary for Group A, Group B and Group C Posts

Group A - Pay Scale of Rs. 37,300.00 – Rs.1,12,000.00 with Grade Pay of Rs.14,200.00

Group B - Pay Scale of Rs. 25,000.00 – Rs. 92,000.00 with Grade Pay of Rs. 12,100.00

Group C - Pay Scale of Rs. 25,000.00 – Rs. 92,000.00 with Grade Pay of Rs. 11,000.00

APDCL Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of CBT, Document Verification and Viva Voce.

APDCL Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit

Group – A Category (Assistant Manager): Not less than 21 and not more than 44 years

Group – B Category (Junior Manager): Not less than 18 (Eighteen) years and not more than 44 (Forty Four) years

Group – C Category (Assistant Accounts Officer): Not less than 21 (Twenty One) years and not more than 44 (Forty Four) years

The upper age limit is relaxed up to 47 years for OBC/MOBC candidates, 49 years for SC/ST candidates & 45 years for Departmental candidates.

How to apply for APDCL Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 18 December 2020. Before applying online, the candidates are advised to go through the advertisement and the instructions (published in the web portal) carefully and should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria.

APDCL Recruitment 2020-21 Application Fee