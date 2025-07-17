WBPSC Miscellaneous Preliminary Result 2025 OUT at pscwbapplication.in, 10229 Candidates Qualified for Mains, Here's PDF Download Link

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Result 2025: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the list of shortlisted candidates in Miscellaneous Services Exam on its official website. A total of 10229 candidates have been shortlisted in the Miscellaneous Services Prelims Exam. The pdf of all the candidates qualified for the Main Examination are available on the official website. Now all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the mains exam round. The WBPSSC will announce the details of the main exam schedule and programme in due course of time on its official website.

Candidates have been provisionally selected on the basis of the results of Miscellaneous Services Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 is available on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the WB Miscellaneous Services exam can download the result pdf from official website pscwbapplication.in or directly through the link given below.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Result 2025 Download The list of 10229 candidates qualified in WBPSC Miscellaneous Prelims Exam is available on the official website. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Result 2025 PDF Download Link WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Result 2025 What's Next As per the selection process for the Miscellaneous Services, all those candidates qualified in prelims exam are now able to appear in mains round. All the 10229 candidates who have been declared qualified in the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination will have to appear in mains exam round for which the details schedule will be released by the WBPSC. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the official website for the latest update in this regard.

psc.wb.gov.in result 2025 Overview Earlier West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had launched the recruitmnet drive for Miscellaneous Services. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) Post Name Miscellaneous Services Advt. No. 11/2023 Total candidates qualified 10229 Next round Mains Exam Result Status Released Official Website pscwbapplication.in WBPSC Miscellaneous Cut Off 2025 Along with the WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Result 2025, the WBPSC has also uploaded the category wise cut off marks for the same. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the category wise cut off marks pdf available here. You can check the Cut-off marks (on the basis of the results of Preliminary Examination) (out of 200 ) given below-

Category Cut-off marks (on the basis of the results of Preliminary Examination) (out of 200 ) General 145 B.C. – A 145 B.C.-B 145 S.C 141.5 S.T. 11 PwBD-A 106.5 PwBD-B 87.5 PwBD-C 96.5 PwBD-D 28.5 MSP 88.5 EWS 134.5 How to Download WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Result ? You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below Go to the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in.

Click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES WHO ARE BEING QUALIFIED FOR THE MAIN EXAMINATION PROVISIONALLY ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES RECRUITMENT (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2023 (ADVERTISEMENT NO. 11/2023).”.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Prelims Revised Result PDF will appear on your screen

Take a print out of the result PDF for future use How to Check Roll Number in WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Result 2025?