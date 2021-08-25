Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

WBPSC Personality Test 2019-21 for W.B.C.S (Exe) Group C Rescheduled @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has rescheduled the interview date for W.B.C.S. (Exe.)Etc. Examination., 2019 on its official website -pscwbapplication.in. 

Created On: Aug 25, 2021 09:30 IST
WBPSC Personality Test 2019-21 Resheduled : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has rescheduled the interview date for W.B.C.S. (Exe.)Etc. Examination., 2019. Commission has released the short notification on its official website in this regards. 
All such candidates who have to appear for Interview round for W.B.C.S (Exe) etc Examination, 2019 (Group-C) can check the WBPSC Personality Test 2019-21 notice available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in. 

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the Personality Tests of W.B.C.S (Exe) etc Examination, 2019 (Group-C) on 07/08 September 2021. Earlier the Personality Tests of W.B.C.S (Exe) etc Examination, 2019 (Group-C) was scheduled on 27 and 31 August 2021. 

According to the short notification released, the Commission has rescheduled the personality test date due to some unavoidable circumstances. The interview which was earlier scheduled on 27 August 2021 now will be held on 07 September 2021. Again, the personality test scheduled on 31 August 2021 will be conducted on 08 September 2021. 

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the W.B.C.S (Exe) etc Examination, 2019 (Group-C) can check the rescheduled date on the official website of WBPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

How to Download: WBPSC Personality Test 2019-21 for W.B.C.S (Exe) Group C Rescheduled Date 

  • Visit to the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in.
  • Go to the WHAT'S NEW Section available on the home page.
  • Click on “   IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING RESCHEDULING OF PERSONALITY TESTS OF W.B.C.S (EXE) ETC EXAMINATION, 2019 (GROUP-C) given on home page.
  • You will get the PDF of the WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 on your screen.
  • Take a print out of the same for future reference.

