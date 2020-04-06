WBPSC Postponed all Written/Interviews/Personality Tests Exam 2020 due to COVID-19 @wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Written/Interviews/Personality Tests Exam 2020 Postponed: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has postponed the entire Written/Interviews/Personality Tests Exam 2020 Schedule due to outbreak of COVID-19. All such candidates who have to appear for these exams including Written/Interviews/Personality Tests Exam 2020 under WBPSC, can check the short notification on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission.i.e-wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC),it has decided to postpone all Written Examinations, Interviews and personality tests until further notification.

Notification released by the commission says," In view of outbreak of COVID- 19 and direction of the State Govt. for enforcement of complete safety restriction, Commission has decided to postpone all Written Examinations ,Interviews and personality tests until further notification. Candidates are requested to follow commission’s website https://wbpsc.gov.in for further updates."

It is noted that earlier West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has postponed the written exams scheduled from 20 March to 05 April 2020 due to spread of pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Direct Link for WBPSC Written/Interviews/Personality Tests Exam 2020 Postponement Notice

https://wbpsc.gov.in/Download?param1=An_20200330183824_Announcement(2).pdf¶m2=advertisement

WBPSC Written/Interviews/Personality Tests Exam 2020 Postponement Notice: Download Process

Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) i.e- wbpsc.gov.in.

Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the home page.

Click on the link "IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING POSTPONEMENT OF ALL WRITTEN EXAMINATIONS, INTERVIEWS AND PERSONALITY TESTS UNTIL FURTHER NOTIFICATION BY PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, WEST BENGAL" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired notice.

Check and download and save the same for future reference.

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for 53 Professor and Other Posts, Apply @ jipmer.edu.in

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Recruitment 2020 for 72 Engineer and Other Posts, Apply @hrrl.in

Candidates are advised to check the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) for latest updates regarding various Written/Interviews/Personality Tests Exam 2020 for various posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.