WBPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Date Announced for Various Posts, Check Forthcoming Exam Dates Here

WBPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Date: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a calendar for the prelims exam of various posts. The candidates who applied for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 Exam can download the complete schedule from the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, The exam for Industrial Chemist (General Wing) against advt no. 11 /2020 and Assistant Superintendent (Non-Medical) against advt no. 33/2019 is scheduled to be held on 27 November 2021 and the exam for Geo Physical Assistant (38/2019), Director Organiser of Physical Education (6/2020) and Preparatory School Mistress (9/2020) is scheduled to be held on 4 December 2021. The exam will take place between 3 to 4.30 PM.

Candidates are advised to download the admit cards for the said Preliminary Screening Test from the Commission's website wbpsc.qov.in on and from 22d November 2021 & 29th November 2021 respectively. The candidates can check the scheme and syllabus of the exam on the official website.

Download WBPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Date Notice PDF