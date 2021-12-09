WBPSC Prelims Result 2021 (Out) for Audit & Account Service Exam on wbpsc.gov.in, Download Direct Link Here

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Dec 9, 2021 17:51 IST
WBPSC Prelims Result 2021

WBPSC Prelims Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the prelims result for recruitment to the various posts through  Audit and Account Service Exam 2021. The candidates who applied for the Audit and Account Service Exam 2021 can download their results through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. 

WB  Audit and Account Service Exam 2021 was held on 13 June 2021 at various exam centers. The result of the exam has been uploaded on the official website. According to the result, a total of 501 candidates have been qualified provisionally for the final written examination. 

How to Download WBPSC Prelims Result 2021 for Audit and Account Service Exam 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification that reads 'WBPSC Prelims Result 2021 for Audit and Account Service Exam 2021' flashing on the homepage. 
  3. A PDF will be opened. 
  4. Download WBPSC Prelims Result 2021 for Audit and Account Service Exam 2021 and save it for future reference. 

Download WB Audit and Account Service Exam 2021

A total of 50 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The online applications were started on 15 December 2020. The last date of application was 31 December 2020. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and interviews. 

 

