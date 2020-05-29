WBPSC Result 2020 out for IDO Prelims Exam 2019 @wbpsc.gov.in, Check WBPSC IDO Prelims Result PDF Here

WBPSC Result 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Industrial Development Officer Prelims Result 2020 against the advertisement number 10/2019 on its website. Candidates appeared in the WBPSC IDO Prelims Exam 2019 can download their result through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted WBPSC IDO Prelims Exam 2019 on 22 December 2019 at various exam centres. The result is now available in the form of PDF. Candidates can download the PDF through the official website and check the result along with the cut off marks in the PDF.

The commission has yet not announced the interview dates for Industrial Development Officer. According to the result, the dates for the interview will be published on the official website in due course. All selected candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates and gear up themselves for interview round.

This exam was held to recruit 118 vacancies for the post of Industrial Development Officer in the Dte. of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, W.B. under the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Textiles Department. The selected candidates will get a salary in the (P.B. – 3) Rs. 7,100/- - Rs. 37,600/- with Grade Pay Rs. 3,900/-.

Download WBPSC IDO Prelims 2020 Result

Official Website

Latest Government Jobs:

WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020: 11 Vacancies for Member, Specialist Gender and Other Posts, Graduates can apply

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: 22 Vacancies for Senior Residents Posts, Interview on 10 June

SPSC Sikkim Yoga Instructor Recruitment 2020, Online Application begins Started @spscskm.gov.in

UIIC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Administrative Officer @uiic.co.in

NHM, Kolhapur Recruitment 2020: 22 Vacancies for Medical Officer, Cardiologist, Radiologist & Other Posts