UIIC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Administrative Officer @uiic.co.in

UIIC AO Recruitment 2020: United India Insurance Co. Ltd., a leading Public Sector General Insurance Company wholly owned by Government of India, has invited applications for the post of Administrative Officer Medical (Scale- 1). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website from 29 May to 10 June 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 28 May 2020

Last Date of Submitting Online Application - 10 June 2020 upto 5 PM

UIIC Vacancy Details

Administrative Officer Medical (Scale- 1) - 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for UIIC Administrative Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of M.B.B.S. Degree from a recognized University or equivalent foreign degrees, which are recognized as equivalent to M.B.B.S. degree by the Medical Council of India and must be holding a valid registration from Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council.

Further the candidate should have finished internship under MBBS Degree on or before 31.12.2019.

Dental, Homoeopathy, Ayurvedic, Unani etc. are not valid disciplines for this post.

Age Limit:

21 Years to 30 Years

Selection Process for UIIC Administrative Officer Posts

Adequate number of candidates as decided by the Company will be shortlisted based on their qualification, experience and overall suitability for interview.

How to Apply for UIIC Administrative Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

Applications should be submitted online only. Applications made in any other mode will not be acceptable. The application link, available in the recruitment section of UIIC website http://uiic.co.in from 29 May to 10 June 2020 till 5 PM.

UIIC Application Fee:

UR / EWS / OBC Candidates -Rs. 536 /- ( Rs. 300/- as application fee + Rs. 236/ as processing fee)

SC / ST / PWD / EXM Candidates - Rs. 236/- as processing charges (No Application Fee)

UIIC Administrative Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

UIIC Administrative Officer Online Application Link