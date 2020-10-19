WBPSC Revised Exam Schedule 2020-21 for Botanist, ICDS Supervisor, Miscellaneous Services Posts Released @ wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Revised Exam Schedule 2020-21: West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the revised and updates Exam Schedule for Phase II for the Botanist, ICDS Supervisor, Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Posts on its official website. All such candidates applied for these posts can check the revised exam schedule available on the official website of WBPSC-pscwbonline.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC), the tentative schedule for the forthcoming Phase II examination has been uploaded on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the revised exam schedule on the official web portal.

Candidates should note that the exam for the Botanist in the dept. of Cinchona under FPI & H Deptt. against Advt. No. 19/2019 will be conducted on 29.11.2020. Commission will conducted the exam for the ICDS Supervisor on Promotion from AW workers on 30.01.2021& 31.01.2021.

Exam for Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2019 against Advt. No. 13/2019 is scheduled on 14.02.2021 where as exam for WB A & AS (Main), 2019 against Advt. No. 28/2019 will be conducted on 27.02.2021 to 05.03.2021.

According to the exam schedule released, the West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the WBCS (Exe.) etc. Exam. (Main), 2020 against Advt No. 22/2019 on 24.04.2021 to 28.04.2021.

All such candidates applied for these various posts including Botanist/ICDS Supervisor/Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2019/WB A & AS and WBCS (Exe.) etc. Exam. (Main), 2020 can check the details exam schedule on the official website of the commission. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Earlier West Bengal, Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had released the job notifications for the various pots including Botanist/ICDS Supervisor/Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination on its official website.