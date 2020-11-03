WBPSC Ward Master and MVI Admit Card 2020 to Release on 05 November @pscwbapplication.in, Exam on 22 Nov

WBPSC Ward Master and MVI Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit card for Preliminary Written Test for the post of Ward Master Grade-III in the Directorate of E.S.I.(M.B.) Scheme under Labour Department and for Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical) Recruitment Examination under Transport Department, Govt. of W.B. on 05 November 2020 (Thursday).

The exam for the said posts is scheduled to be held on 22 November 2020 (Sunday) at different venues in Kolkata. WBPSC Ward Master Exam will be conducted from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. while WBPSC MVI Exam from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WBPSC Ward Master Admit Card 2020 - on 5 Nov



WBPSC MVI Admit Card 2020 - on 5 Nov



All candidates who are going to appear in the exam can download their WBPSC Admit Card 2020 from Commission’s website - https://wbpsc.gov.in or pscwbapplication.in and appear for the exam on scheduled date and time. The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted venue for appearing in the specified examination. No paper Admit Card will be issued to the candidates.

WBPSC MVI Exam will have 100 Objective (MCQ) Type questions of 200 Marks. Out of total,75 questions are on General Studies, including Science and Humanities and 25 questions are on Arithmetic problems. Questions on Arithmetic problems will be of Madhyamik standard of WBBSE. Each question will carry 2 marks. Duration of examination will be 1 hour 30 minutes.

The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 15 Ward Master Grade-III in the Directorate of E.S.I.(M.B.) Scheme under Labour Department, against advertisement number 24/2019 and for 19 Motor Vehicles Inspector (NonTechnical) under Transport Department, against advertisement number 32/2019.

WBPSC Exam and Admit Card Notice PDF

WBPSC Website