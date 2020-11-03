WBPSC Ward Master and MVI Admit Card 2020 to Release on 05 November @pscwbapplication.in, Exam on 22 Nov

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit card for Preliminary Written Test for the post of Ward Master Grade-III and for Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical) Recruitment Examination on 5 Nov. Check Details Here

Nov 3, 2020 12:53 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
WBPSC Ward Master and MVI Admit Card 2020
WBPSC Ward Master and MVI Admit Card 2020

WBPSC Ward Master and MVI Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit card for Preliminary Written Test for the post of Ward Master Grade-III in the Directorate of E.S.I.(M.B.) Scheme under Labour Department and for Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical) Recruitment Examination under Transport Department, Govt. of W.B. on 05 November 2020 (Thursday).

The exam for the said posts is scheduled to be held on 22 November 2020 (Sunday) at different venues in Kolkata. WBPSC Ward Master Exam will be conducted  from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. while WBPSC MVI Exam from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WBPSC Ward Master  Admit Card 2020 - on 5 Nov

WBPSC MVI Admit Card 2020 - on 5 Nov

All candidates who are going to appear in the exam can download their WBPSC Admit Card 2020 from Commission’s website - https://wbpsc.gov.in or pscwbapplication.in and appear for the exam on scheduled date and time. The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted venue for appearing in the specified examination. No paper Admit Card will be issued to the candidates.

WBPSC MVI Exam will have 100 Objective (MCQ) Type questions of 200 Marks. Out of total,75 questions are on General Studies, including Science and Humanities and 25 questions are on Arithmetic problems. Questions on Arithmetic problems will be of Madhyamik standard of WBBSE. Each question will carry 2 marks. Duration of examination will be 1 hour 30 minutes.

The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 15 Ward Master Grade-III in the Directorate of E.S.I.(M.B.) Scheme under Labour Department, against advertisement number 24/2019 and for 19 Motor Vehicles Inspector (NonTechnical) under Transport Department, against advertisement number 32/2019.

WBPSC Exam and Admit Card Notice PDF

WBPSC Website

 

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material