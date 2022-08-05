WBPSC WBCS Answer Key 2022 (Out) at wbpsc.gov.in; Download Link Here

WBPSC WBCS Answer Key 2022 has been released by West Bengal PSC on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download WBPSC WBCS Answer Key 2022 PDF here.

WBPSC WBCS Answer Key 2022: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Prelims) Examination Final Answer Key on its official website. Candidates appeared in the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Prelims) Examination can download the Final Answer Key for the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) Examination available on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

You can download the WBPSC WBCS Final Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: WBPSC WBCS Answer Key 2022





It is noted Commission had conducted the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Prelims) Examination on 19 June 2022. Earlier Commission has released the provisional answer key for the total 200 questions related to West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Prelims) Examination on its official website.

Now Commission has uploaded the final answer key (Revised) to the MCQ paper of the examination. PDF of the details of the same is available on the official website for information and guidance of the candidates.

You can download the WBPSC WBCS Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download WBPSC WBCS Answer Key 2022 Check Steps