WBPSC WBCS Mains Result 2019 OUT @wbpsc.gov.in, Here’s Direct Link

WBCS Mains Result 2019: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the mains result for recruitment to the post of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) Exam 2019 is divided into Group A, B, C & D Posts. The candidates who appeared in the WB Civil Service Mains 2019-21 can download the mains result through the official website of wbpsc.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the result, a total of 44 candidates have been selected for Personality Test for Group – D Posts. The commission has also uploaded Category wise Marks obtained by the last candidate. The candidates can check the marks mentioned in the below table.

Category Marks of Last Candidate Unreserved 690.3333 OBC-A 659 OBC-B 670 SC 631.0001 PH(LDCP/OH) 585 PH(HI) 524.6667 PH(VH) 502

How to Download WBCS Mains Result 2021?

Visit the official website of wbpsc.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES TO BE CALLED FOR PERSONALITY TEST FOR 'GROUP - D' POST ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULT OF W.B.C.S. (EXE.) ETC. EXAMINATION, 2019 [ADVT. NO. 29/2018]’. A PDF will be opened. Download WBCS Mains Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

What’s Next?

All those candidates who have been selected in the mains exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam. Each candidate will be asked questions on matters of general interest. The object of the test will be to assess the candidate’s personal qualities e.g., alertness of mind, power of clear and logical exposition, intellectual and moral integrity, leadership and also the candidate’s range of interests.

Marks for the Personality Test

Group ‘A’ & ‘B’ - 200 Marks

Group ‘C’ - 150 Marks

Group ‘D’ - 100 Marks

The candidates should note that no separate Personality Tests will be held for different groups viz. Group-‘A’, Group-‘B’, Group-‘C’ and Group-‘D’ in respect of a candidate. Marks will be awarded according to different services against allotted full marks for Personality Test.