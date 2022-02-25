WBPSC WBSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Update for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive)Post @wbpsc.gov.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has published short notice regarding the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

According to the short notice release, applications for WBPSC WBSC Recruitment 2022 can be submitted through online only in the Commission's website at https://wbpsc.gov.in on and from the 3 rd March, 2022.

According to the short notice release, applications for WBPSC WBSC Recruitment 2022 can be submitted through online only in the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in on and from the 3 rd March, 2022.

WBPSC WBSC Recruitment 2022 Details Dates

Closing date for submission of application & fees through online : 24 March2022

Closing date for submission of fees through offline : 25 March 2022

Edit Window : 1st April2022 to 7th April 2022.

You can download the WBPSC WBSC Recruitment 2022 notice from the official website after following these steps given below

How to Download WBPSC WBSC Recruitment 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e. wbpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘ INDICATIVE OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. EXAMINATION, 2022 [ ADVERTISEMENT NO. 2/2022]'flashing on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the WBPSC WBSC Recruitment 2022 Download WBPSC WBSC Recruitment 2022 and save it for future reference.

You can download directly the WBPSC WBSC Recruitment 2022 from the link given below.

