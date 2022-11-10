WBPSC Workshop Instructor Admit Card 2022 To Release On Nov 18: Download Interview Schedule

West Bengal PSC has released an important notice regarding the Admit Card/Interview Schedule for the post of Workshop Instructor and other on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check PDF here, .

WBPSC Workshop Instructor Admit Card 2022 Update: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an important notice regarding the Admit Card/Interview Schedule for the post of Workshop Instructor/Instructor and Preparatory School Mistress posts on its official website.

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the Workshop Instructor/Instructor and Preparatory School Mistress posts can download the Admit Card/Schedule Update from the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in.



However you can download the WBPSC Workshop Instructor Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, WBPSC will conduct the interview for the Workshop Instructor/Instructor in the Trade/Discipline of Instrumentation

Technology in Govt. Polytechnics, W.B. in the W.B.G.S. in the department of Technical Education & Training on 25 November 2022.

Interview for Preparatory School Mistress, Victoria Boys’ School, Kurseong in the W.B.G.S. (Education) under the Deptt. of School Education, Govt. Of W.B will also be conducted on 25 November 2022.

Commission will release the Admit Card for the Workshop Instructor/Instructor and Preparatory School Mistress posts on 18 November 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website from 18 November 2022.

You can download the WBPSC Workshop Instructor Admit Card 2022 Update for the above posts from the official website after following the steps given below.

