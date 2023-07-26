WBSETCL Admit Card 2023 OUT at wbsetcl.in: Check Login Link for WB AE JE Hall Ticket

WBSETCL Admit Card 2023 is released on the official website i.e. wbsetcl.in. Check Direct Link to download WBSETCL Call Letter for Assistant Engineer, Technician Gr.-III, Junior Executive, Office Executive and Junior Engineer.

WBSETCL Admit Card 2023: West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) issued the admit card for the exam scheduled to be held for the post of Assistant Engineer, Technician Gr.-III, Junior Executive, Office Executive and Junior Engineer. Candidates can download WBSETCL Admit Card by visiting the official website of WBSETCL (wbsetcl.in).

In order to appear for the exam, the candidates must have a WBSETCL AE JE admit card. They can download the admit card by clicking on the link provided in this article.

WBSETCL Exam Date 2023

The exam for Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Manager (HR&A), Technician Gr.-III, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (IT & CS), Junior Executive (F&A) and Junior Executive (Stores is to be held on 12 August 2023 (Sunday) and the exam for Office Executive and Junior Engineer (Civil) Gr.-I on 13 August 2023 (Sunday). The individual reporting time, shift time, and address are available on WBSETCL Admit Card 2023.

WBSETCL Admit Card 2023 Highlights

Name of the organisation West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited Vacancies 198 Category Admit Card Post name Assistant Manager, Assistant Engineer, Junior Executive, Junior Engineer, Office Executive and Grade- 3 Technician WBSETCL Exam Date 2023 12 and 13 August 2023 WBSETCL Admit Card Date 2023 26 July 2023 Selection Process Computer-Based Exam Interview Official Website http://www.wbsetcl.in/

How to Download the WBSETCL 2023 Admissions Card?

The easy steps to download the admit card are provided below: