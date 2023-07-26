WBSETCL Admit Card 2023 OUT at wbsetcl.in: Check Login Link for WB AE JE Hall Ticket

WBSETCL Admit Card 2023: West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) issued the admit card for the exam scheduled to be held for the post of Assistant Engineer, Technician Gr.-III, Junior Executive, Office Executive and Junior Engineer. Candidates can download WBSETCL Admit Card by visiting the official website of WBSETCL (wbsetcl.in).
WBSETCL Admit Card 2023 Link
In order to appear for the exam, the candidates must have a WBSETCL AE JE admit card. They can download the admit card by clicking on the link provided in this article.
|WBSETCL Admit Card 2023
|Check Download Link
WBSETCL Exam Date 2023
The exam for Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Manager (HR&A), Technician Gr.-III, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (IT & CS), Junior Executive (F&A) and Junior Executive (Stores is to be held on 12 August 2023 (Sunday) and the exam for Office Executive and Junior Engineer (Civil) Gr.-I on 13 August 2023 (Sunday). The individual reporting time, shift time, and address are available on WBSETCL Admit Card 2023.
WBSETCL Admit Card 2023 Highlights
|
Name of the organisation
|
West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited
|
Vacancies
|
198
|
Category
|
Admit Card
|
Post name
|
Assistant Manager, Assistant Engineer, Junior Executive, Junior Engineer, Office Executive and Grade- 3 Technician
|
WBSETCL Exam Date 2023
|
12 and 13 August 2023
|
WBSETCL Admit Card Date 2023
|
26 July 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Exam
Interview
|
Official Website
|
http://www.wbsetcl.in/
How to Download the WBSETCL 2023 Admissions Card?
The easy steps to download the admit card are provided below:
- Go to the WBSETCL’s website
- Now, ‘click on Admit Card for the Computer Based Test has been issued. Click here to download Admit Card for CBT’
- Enter your user ID and password
- On the screen, your WBSETCL Admit Card 2023 will appear.
- Take the printout of the admit card