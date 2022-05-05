WBSSC Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Teacher and Headmaster Posts, Check Details Here

WBSSC Recruitment 2022: West Bengal Central School Service Commission has updated information in respect of recruitment to the post of Assistant Teachers and Headmaster/Headmistress. According to which, WBSSC Assistant Teacher Notification and WBSSC Headmaster Notification will be published soon on the official website. The Assistant Teachers will be recited in Secondary and Higher Secondary school and Headmaster/ Headmistress in Secondary, Higher Secondary and Junior High school.

As per the official notice, “All the relevant details regarding the selection process, viz; the application submission mode and dates, Application fees, mode of payment of Application fees, date of the written test, method of the written examination to be conducted, the counselling process and a tentative number of vacancies etc. will be given in a brochure accompanying the advertisement.”

Candidates are requested to visit the official website of WBSSC for the latest updates regarding recruitment.

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment Information Notification 2022

WBSSC Headmaster Recruitment Information Notification 2022