WCD Odisha Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 723 Posts @wcdodisha.gov.in, Check Vacancy, Eligibility & Salary

WCD Odisha Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for 700+ vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

WCD Odisha Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Department of Women and Child Development, Odisha (WCD Odisha) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi Worker, Anganwadi Helper. Candidates who wish to apply for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 have an opportunity to submit applications from today onwards at wcdodisha.gov.in. The WCD Odisha Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 online applications will be activated till 16 April 2022.

This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 8th to 12th pass qualifications. A total of 723 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, Salary, How to apply and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 April 2022

Last date for submission of application: 16 April 2022

WCD Odisha Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Angul-1 Post

Bargarh-11 Posts

Bolangir-28 Posts

Dhenkanal-24 Posts

Gajapati-96 Posts

Ganjam-24 Posts

Jharsuguda-13 Posts

Kalahandi-15 Posts

Kandhamal-15 Posts

Kendujhar-49 Posts

Koraput-12 Posts

Malkangiri-34 Posts

Mayurbhanj-178 Posts

Nuapada-58 Posts

Sambalpur-43 Posts

Sundargarh-122 Posts

WCD Odisha Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Anganwadi Worker - 10 & 12th passed from a recognized Board.

Anganwadi Helper - 8th passed from a recognized Board.

WCD Odisha Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between the age group of 18 to 45 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per govt norms.

Notification

Odisha Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 online form

WCD Odisha Anganwadi Salary

Salary – Rs. 7000 to 11,500/- Per Month.

WCD Odisha Anganwadi Application Form

Candidates can submit applications through the online mode. The applications will be available till 16 April 2022. Candidates can directly access the WCD Odisha Anganwadi Online Form by clicking on the above link. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.