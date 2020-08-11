WCD Panchkula Recruitment 2020: 16 Vacancies for Member Posts

WCD Panchkula Recruitment 2020: Women and Child Development (WCD), Panchkula has invited applications for recruitment to the post through the prescribed format on or before 7 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 September 2020

WCD Panchkula Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Member (Child Welfare Committee)

Member (Juvenile Justice Board)

WCD Panchkula Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

JJB Member: 7 years experience of working with children in the field of education, health or welfare activities or should be a practising professional with a degree in child psychology or psychiatry or sociology or in the field of law.

CWC Member: 7 years experience of working with children in the field of education, health or welfare activities or should be a practising professional with a degree in child psychology or psychiatry or social work or sociology or human development or in the field of law.

Age Limit - not less than 35 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WCD Panchkula Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to the Office of concerned district programme officer-women and child development of respective district on or before 7 September 2020.

