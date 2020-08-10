CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020 in Jammu: Walk-In for 67 Staff Nurse, Lab Tech, Pharmacist and Other Posts from 16 Aug

CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020 in Jammu: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Lab Tech, Pharmacist and Others for J&K based Hospitals. Interested candidates holding the requisite qualification can appear for walk-in-interview from 17 August 2020 to 20 August 2020.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Dates: 17 August 2020 to 20 August 2020
CRPF Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse - 40 Posts
- Lab Technician - 5 Posts
- Pharmacist - 5 Posts
- Radiographer - 2 Posts
- Nursing Assistant - 10 Posts
- Safai Karamchari - 5 Posts
CRPF Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - Intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent and must have passed the examination held by the nursing council with three and half year course in General Nursing and Midwife. Candidate must be registered with Central or State Nursing Council as a General Nurse and Midwife.
- Lab Technician - Candidates holding Matriculation with Science as a subject or equivalent from a recognized Board or University; Diploma or Certificate in Medical Laboratory Technology granted by an institution of the Central or State Govt. or an institution recognized by the Central Govt. or State Govt.
- Pharmacist - Intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent from a recognized Board or University, and Two years Diploma or Degree in Pharmacy granted by an institution of the Central or State Govt. or an institution recognized by the Central Govt. Or State Govt. And Should be registered as a “Pharmacist” under the Pharmacy Act, 1948.
- Radiographer - Intermediate or 10+2 with Science as a subject or equivalent and Diploma or Certificate (02 years course) in Radio diagnosis from an institution.
- Nursing Assistant - Matriculation or 10th from a recognized board and Possessing First-aid certificate from St. John Ambulance organization or Red Cross Society of India.
- Safai Karamchari - Matriculation or 10th from a recognized board.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on from 17 August 2020 to 20 August 2020 at 0900 hours at Composite Hospital, CRPF, Bantalab, Jammu along with the documents.