Study at Home
Search

CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020 in Jammu: Walk-In for 67 Staff Nurse, Lab Tech, Pharmacist and Other Posts from 16 Aug

CRPF Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at crpf.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Aug 10, 2020 16:11 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020
CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020

CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020 in Jammu: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Lab Tech, Pharmacist and Others for J&K based Hospitals. Interested candidates holding the requisite qualification can appear for walk-in-interview from 17 August 2020 to 20 August 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Dates: 17 August 2020 to 20 August 2020

CRPF Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Staff Nurse - 40 Posts
  • Lab Technician - 5 Posts
  • Pharmacist - 5 Posts
  • Radiographer - 2 Posts
  • Nursing Assistant - 10 Posts
  • Safai Karamchari - 5 Posts

CRPF Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Staff Nurse - Intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent and must have passed the examination held by the nursing council with three and half year course in General Nursing and Midwife. Candidate must be registered with Central or State Nursing Council as a General Nurse and Midwife.
  • Lab Technician - Candidates holding Matriculation with Science as a subject or equivalent from a recognized Board or University; Diploma or Certificate in Medical Laboratory Technology granted by an institution of the Central or State Govt. or an institution recognized by the Central Govt. or State Govt.
  • Pharmacist -  Intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent from a recognized Board or University, and Two years Diploma or Degree in Pharmacy granted by an institution of the Central or State Govt. or an institution recognized by the Central Govt. Or State Govt. And Should be registered as a “Pharmacist” under the Pharmacy Act, 1948.  
  • Radiographer - Intermediate or 10+2 with Science as a subject or equivalent and Diploma or Certificate (02 years course) in Radio diagnosis from an institution.
  • Nursing Assistant - Matriculation or 10th from a recognized board and Possessing First-aid certificate from St. John Ambulance organization or Red Cross Society of India.
  • Safai Karamchari - Matriculation or 10th from a recognized board.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on from 17 August 2020 to 20 August 2020 at 0900 hours at Composite Hospital, CRPF, Bantalab, Jammu along with the documents.

 

FAQ

How to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on from 17 August 2020 to 20 August 2020 at 0900 hours at Composite Hospital, CRPF, Bantalab, Jammu along with the documents.

What is the qualification required for CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding 10th, 12th qualification along with a degree or diploma in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. Candidates can check detailed information for CRPF Recruitment 2020 in the provided article.

When will CRPF conduct the walk-in-interview round for recruitment to the posts of Paramedical Staff?

The Central Reserve Police Force will conduct the interview round from 17 August 2020 to 20 August 2020 for recruitment to the paramedical posts including Staff Nurse, Lab Tech, Pharmacist and Others.

How many vacancies are released for CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020?

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is hiring 67 vacancies of Staff Nurse, Lab Tech, Pharmacist and Others for J&K based Hospitals.

Related Stories