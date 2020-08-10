CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020 in Jammu: Walk-In for 67 Staff Nurse, Lab Tech, Pharmacist and Other Posts from 16 Aug

How to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on from 17 August 2020 to 20 August 2020 at 0900 hours at Composite Hospital, CRPF, Bantalab, Jammu along with the documents.

What is the qualification required for CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding 10th, 12th qualification along with a degree or diploma in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. Candidates can check detailed information for CRPF Recruitment 2020 in the provided article.

When will CRPF conduct the walk-in-interview round for recruitment to the posts of Paramedical Staff?

The Central Reserve Police Force will conduct the interview round from 17 August 2020 to 20 August 2020 for recruitment to the paramedical posts including Staff Nurse, Lab Tech, Pharmacist and Others.

How many vacancies are released for CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020?

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is hiring 67 vacancies of Staff Nurse, Lab Tech, Pharmacist and Others for J&K based Hospitals.