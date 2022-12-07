WCL Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 (Out) @westerncoal.in: Check Download Link Here

WCL Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 has been released on the official website of Western Coalfield Limited i.e. westerncoal.in. Check Download Link Here.

WCL Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) uploaded the admit cards of the online exam scheduled on 10 December 2022 for the post of Staff Nurse (Trainee) T & S Grade C on its official website i.e. westerncoal.in. The exam will be held in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune & Nagpur locations. The candidates can download WCL Admit Card from the website of the WCL i.e. westerncoal.in. WCL Staff Nurse Admit Card Link is also given in this article.

WCL Staff Nurse Admit Card Download Link

The exam will be of 100 marks and consists of objective type questions related to the Nursing Diploma Course, General Awareness, Mental Ability etc. There will be no negative marking.

Candidates need to score a maximum of 50 marks for qualifying the test, However, candidates belonging to OBC NCL should score atleast 45 marks and SC/ST candidates should score at least 40 marks.

How to Download WCL Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 ?