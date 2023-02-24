West Bengal Civil Services Recruitment 2023: Registrations Begin From Feb 28@wbpsc.gov.in, Check Update

West Bengal Civil Services Recruitment 2023 Notice: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released short notice regarding the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination 2023 on its official website. Commission has uploaded the details schedule for the application process for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for West Bengal Civil Services Recruitment 2023 through the official website on or before 22nd March,2023. The online application process for the West Bengal Civil Services Recruitment 2023 will commence from 28 February 2023 at wbpsc.gov.in.



It is noted that the Commission will hold the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2023 and on the results of the same, the recruitment will be made to the posts in the cadre of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts. The short notice in this regard is available on the official website.

According to the short notice released, "Before applying for the examination, candidates are required to enroll themselves as per ‘ONE TIME REGISTRATION ’scheme through the same website. Those who have already made enrollment through the same website (i.e. https://wbpsc.gov.in ) need not enroll once again."

West Bengal Civil Services Recruitment 2023: Update

Event Details Post West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2023 Advt No 01/2023 Opening Date for Online Application 28 February 2023 Closing date for submission of application & fees through online 21 March,2023. Closing date for submission of fees through offline 22nd March,2023 Edit Window Facility 31st March, 2023 to 6th April, 2023

How to Download West Bengal Civil Services Recruitment 2023 Notice