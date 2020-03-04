West Bengal Police SI Result 2020 out @wbpolice.gov.in: Download Link Here

West Bengal Police SI Result 2020: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has declared the Prelims result for the recruitment of the post of Sub Inspector on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Police Recruitment Board SI Prelim examination can check their result on the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board - wbpolice.gov.in.

In a bid to get your result for the West Bengal Police SI Result 2020, you will have to provide your login credentials like Application number, Date of Birth on the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

It is to be noted that those candidates qualified in the WB SI Prelims Exam will be called for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). (PMT)/ (PET) is scheduled to commence on and from 16.03.2020 under 02 (two) Range Recruitment Boards as mentioned in the notification.

The e-admit cards for PMT & PET in respect of candidates under the above Range Recruitment Boards will be available in the above mentioned website (wbpolice.gov.in) from 05.03.2020.

Direct Link for West Bengal Police SI Result 2020



West Bengal Police SI Result 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. wbpolice.gov.in

Click on the link Result of Preliminary Written Examination for the post of Sub-Inspector in West Bengal Police 2019 Flashing given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.

After this, your West Bengal Police SI Result 2020 will be appeared on the portal.

Take Print Out of your result for future reference.

You May Also Read

BSF Recruitment 2020 for 317 SI/HC Posts ,10th/12th Pass Can Apply

WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 43 ASHA Activists Posts

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

Candidates are advised to check the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board for latest updates regarding Sub Inspector recruitment. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.