Western Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020: Walk in for GDMO and Specialist Posts in Mumbai

Western Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020: Western Railway (WR) has invited the applications from Contract Medical Practitioners for the post of Specialist and General Duty Medical Officer from open market due to emerging cases of Coronavirus (COVID 19). The eligible candidates can apply online on official webiste of Western Railway or through Google Play Store for Android Mobile Phones on or before 15 April 2020 and appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 16 April 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 15 April 2020

Interview Date - 16 April 2020 (Thursday)

Time - 10:30 AM

Venue - Divisional Railway Manager Office/Mumbai Central

Western Railway GDMO and Specialist Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioner - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway GDMO and Specialist Posts

Educational Qualification:

GDMO - MBBS.(MCI Recognised).Candidates should have satisfactorily completed the Compulsory Rotatory Internship

Specialist - MBBS and Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in concerned field. 3 years of post qualification experience

How to Apply for Western Railway GDMO and Specialist Posts 2020

The candidate willing for above engagement should apply ONLINE on official website http:/203.153.40.19/bct(ekarmik) and as well as through Mobile on ekarmik but app available in Google Play Store for Android Mobile Phones on or before 15 April 2020 by 06:00 PM I.e. before the last date mentioned above.

Western Railway GDMO and Specialist Recruitment Notification PDF



Candidates who do not submit application in advance, can also come from a walk-in- interview on the above mentioned place and date at 10.00 A.M. positively along with application in prescribed format with all enclosures and original certificates. All candidates desirous of walk-in-interview should report before 10.30 A.M. on 16 April 2020