Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 22 Contract Medical Practitioner and Staff Nurse Posts

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway has invited applications for Medical Practitioner and Staff Nurse. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The selection of the candidates will be selected on the basis of WhatsApp interview conference call. Candidates can check the application procedure in this article by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application for Western Railway Contract Medical Practitioner Recruitment 2020: 10 April 2020

Last date for online application for Western Railway Contract Medical Practitioner Recruitment 2020: 15 April 2020

Last date for online application for Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: 19 April 2020

Interview Date: 16 April 2020

Interview Date for Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: 21 April 2020

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioner - 4 Posts

Staff Nurse - 18 Posts

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Contract Medical Practitioner - Candidates having Degree in Medicine i.e. MBBS (recognized by the Medical Council of India included in the first or second schedule or part eleven of the third schedule; Candidates should have satisfactorily completed the Compulsory Rotatory Internship

Staff Nurse - Candidate must be Certified registered Nurse & Midwife having 3 years course in Genl. Nursing and midwife or B.Sc (Nursing).

Download Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Download Western Railway Contract Medical Practitioner Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Western Railway Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Contract Medical Practitioner - Rs. 75000/-

Staff Nurse - ₹35400 in level 6 (Plus DA & Other alliances admissible)

How to apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before the closure of the application window. Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF for more details.