Western Railway Recruitment 2020, Apply for Paramedical Posts

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway (WR) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Lab Superintendent and Radiographer to work in COVID isolation wards of Divisional Railway Hospital Pratapnagar, Vadodra. Eligible candidates can walk in for the interview on 05 April 2020. Former Railway / Government Employees up to the age of 65 years can also apply for Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 05 April 2020 upto 6 PM

Western Railway (WR) Paramedical Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 9 Posts

Lab Superintendent - 2 Posts

Radiographer - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway (WR) Paramedical Job

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - Certificate as registered Nurse and Mid-wife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and midwifery from a School of Nursing (or) other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council (or) B.Sc. (Nursing).

Lab Superintendent - B.Sc. with Bio-chemistry/Micro Biology/ Life Science/ B.SC with Chemistry & Biology as main or as optional/ subsidery subject or equivalent plus diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) (minimum 2 years course) or equivalent or B.Sc. in Medical Technology (Laboratory) from recognized institution

Radiographer - 12th with physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/ X-Ray Technician/ Radiodiagnosis Technology (02 years course)from recognized Institute .Science graduate with Diploma in Radiography and 2 years radiography training course

Salary:

Staff Nurse - Rs. 44,900

Lab Superintendent - Rs. 35,400

Radiographer - Rs. 29,200

How to apply for Western Railway (WR) Paramedical Jobs 2020 ?

The eligible and willing candidates can send their applications on Email Id i.e. apomechbrc@gmail.com latest by 05 May 2020 upto 6 PM along with the self attested certificates.

Western Railway (WR) Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF