What's Next after the Army Agniveer Result 2025? Check Details for Upcoming Rounds

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 28, 2025, 13:24 IST
The Indian Army selects Agniveer through a two-phase selection process, which includes an online written test, Common Entrance Exam (CEE) in phase 1 and a physical fitness test, physical measurement test, adaptability test, and medical examination in phase 2. The Agniveer CEE 2025 was successfully conducted from June 30 to July 10, and the result for the same was announced on July 26, 2025. However, clearing the CEE is the first step towards become an Agniveer in Indian Army. After Army Agniveer Result 2025, all the qualified candidates will have to appear in the phase 2 selection process which starts from Recruitment Rally.

What’s Next After Agniveer CEE 2025 Result?

Indian Army conduts a nationwide online exam to shortlist the candidates for next rounds which includes a physical fitness test, physical measurement test, adaptability test, and medical examination. The shortlisted cnadidates need to download a new admit card for Phase 2 and have to report on the mentioned date and time at the designated Recruitment Rally venue. In this article, we will discussed all the of phase 2 in details for the reference of the candidates.

Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally

Proportionate to the vacancies available, candidates would be shortlisted for the recruitment rally. The shortlisted candidates can download the Phase 2 admit card on the Join Indian Army web portal. They have to report on the stipulated date and time for phase II at the designated Recruitment Rally venue with the following document /certificate in original along with two attested photocopies:-

  • Admit Card 

  • Photograph

  • Education Certificates

  • Domicile Certificate

  • Caste Certificate

  • Religion Certificate

  • Character Certificate

  • Unmarried Certificate

  • Relationship Certificate for SOS/SOEX/SOW/SOWW Candidates

  • NCC Certificate

  • Sports Certificate

  • PAN Card & AADHAR Card

Physical Fitness Test

The candidates should be physically fit to join the Indian Army. To ensure this they conduct a physical fitness test which consists of the following parameters.

1.6 Km Running

Beam (Pull Ups)

9 Feet Ditch

Zig-Zag Balance

Group

Time

Marks

Pull Ups

Marks

Group 1

Up to 5 Min 30 Secs

60

10

40

Need to Qualify

Need to Qualify

Group 2

5 Min 31 Secs to 5 Min 45 Secs

48

9

33

8

27

7

21

6

16

Candidates appearing for Agniveer (Technical) and Agniveer (Clerk/Store Keeper Technical) only need to qualify in all tests.

Physical Measurement Test

The candidates who clear the PFT will go for Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Physical measurement will be carried out as per the Physical standards mentioned above. The PMT will be conducted at the rally site.

Adaptability Test 

All candidates who pass the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) shall have to undertake the Adaptability Test (objective type written test) which is to assess the suitability of a candidate for employment in the Indian Army which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather, and operational conditions.

Medical Examination

Medical examination of candidates who qualify in PFT and PMT will be conducted by the Army Medical Team at the Rally site as per Army Medical standards and policy in vogue on the subject issue. Unfit candidates will be referred to the Military Hospital for specialist review. The candidates have to report to the assigned MH within 5 days from referral and review the medical exam to be completed by the MH within 07 days as per policy.


