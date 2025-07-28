What's Next after the Army Agniveer Result 2025? Check Details for Upcoming Rounds

The Indian Army selects Agniveer through a two-phase selection process, which includes an online written test, Common Entrance Exam (CEE) in phase 1 and a physical fitness test, physical measurement test, adaptability test, and medical examination in phase 2. The Agniveer CEE 2025 was successfully conducted from June 30 to July 10, and the result for the same was announced on July 26, 2025. However, clearing the CEE is the first step towards become an Agniveer in Indian Army. After Army Agniveer Result 2025, all the qualified candidates will have to appear in the phase 2 selection process which starts from Recruitment Rally. Also Check, Indian Army Agniveer Salary 2025 and Job Profile: Check In-Hand Salary, Structure, Allowances and Other Benefits What’s Next After Agniveer CEE 2025 Result? Indian Army conduts a nationwide online exam to shortlist the candidates for next rounds which includes a physical fitness test, physical measurement test, adaptability test, and medical examination. The shortlisted cnadidates need to download a new admit card for Phase 2 and have to report on the mentioned date and time at the designated Recruitment Rally venue. In this article, we will discussed all the of phase 2 in details for the reference of the candidates.

Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Proportionate to the vacancies available, candidates would be shortlisted for the recruitment rally. The shortlisted candidates can download the Phase 2 admit card on the Join Indian Army web portal. They have to report on the stipulated date and time for phase II at the designated Recruitment Rally venue with the following document /certificate in original along with two attested photocopies:- Admit Card

Photograph

Education Certificates

Domicile Certificate

Caste Certificate

Religion Certificate

Character Certificate

Unmarried Certificate

Relationship Certificate for SOS/SOEX/SOW/SOWW Candidates

NCC Certificate

Sports Certificate

PAN Card & AADHAR Card Physical Fitness Test The candidates should be physically fit to join the Indian Army. To ensure this they conduct a physical fitness test which consists of the following parameters.

1.6 Km Running Beam (Pull Ups) 9 Feet Ditch Zig-Zag Balance Group Time Marks Pull Ups Marks Group 1 Up to 5 Min 30 Secs 60 10 40 Need to Qualify Need to Qualify Group 2 5 Min 31 Secs to 5 Min 45 Secs 48 9 33 8 27 7 21 6 16 Candidates appearing for Agniveer (Technical) and Agniveer (Clerk/Store Keeper Technical) only need to qualify in all tests. Physical Measurement Test The candidates who clear the PFT will go for Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Physical measurement will be carried out as per the Physical standards mentioned above. The PMT will be conducted at the rally site. Adaptability Test All candidates who pass the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) shall have to undertake the Adaptability Test (objective type written test) which is to assess the suitability of a candidate for employment in the Indian Army which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather, and operational conditions.