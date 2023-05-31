Who Can Apply for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 for 1.70 lakh posts; Read Here Age Limit and Qualification

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is filling up 1,70,461 teaching posts at primary, secondary and higher secondary level. Check BPSC Teacher Recruitment eligibility criteria and Other Important Information Here.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 1,70,461 teaching posts at primary, secondary and higher secondary level schools. The BPSC Teachers 2023 recruitment notification has been announced and the application process will start on June 15. Candidates willing to apply are advised to check the BPSC Teachers' eligibility before applying for the exam.

According to notifications, BPSC has specified different eligibility criteria for Primary, Secondary and Senior Secondary levels. Candidates who will apply for BPSC Teachers 2023 recruitment are advised to thoroughly check the eligibility as per the post they are applying for.

The BPSC 2023 Teachers' Eligibility Criteria have been mentioned below as per the posts. For more details read the articles below.

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Download Official Notification PDF

Candidates can download Bihar Teacher 2023 Eligibility PDF from the table below.

What is the Age Limit for BPSC Teachers 2023: Post Wise Upper and Lower Age Limit

The Bihar Teacher Recruitment age limit of the different posts is different. Therefore candidates must check the age limit before applying for the exam otherwise their candidature will be rejected. Candidates must check the Bihar Teacher Recruitment age criteria carefully before applying.

Candidates are advised to check the below for more about the Bihar Teacher Recruitment age limit. BPSC Teacher 2023 age limit for all posts is to be calculated from the specified dates August 1, 2023.

Category Posts Minimum Age Limit as on August 1, 2023 Maximum Age Limit as on August 1, 2023 General(Men) Higher Secondary 21 37 OBC/BC/Women Secondary 21 40 SC/ST Primary Teacher (PRT) 18 42

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Primary Teacher: The BPSC eligibility criteria for Primary Teacher is explained below.

Candidate should be 12th class passed with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year

Diploma in Elementary Education(D.El.Ed)/4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

12th passed with at least 45% marks and passed or appeared in the final year of 2- a year Diploma in Elementary Education

Graduate with 50 % Marks and a 2-year Diploma in Early Education/Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) OR Master's degree in the concerned subject with 55 % marks with a 3-year Bed-Med Course

Qualified in CTET Paper 1 or BTET Paper 1

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Secondary Teacher: The BPSC eligibility criteria for Secondary Teacher is tabulated below.

Subject Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Secondary Teacher Secondary Teacher – Math Science Social Science Language Graduation/Post Graduation degree with 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognized university/institute 4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute Physical Education Teacher Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education with 50 % marks with Physical Education as an Elective Subject. BPED Course STET paper 1 Qualified For more details Refer Official Notifications Music Teacher Graduation with 50%marks in Music from a recognised university Fine Arts Teacher Graduation with 50%marks in Fine Arts from a recognised university Dance Teacher Graduation with 50%marks in Dance from a recognised university Special Education Teacher Graduation/Post Graduation degree with 50% marks B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognized university/institute Refer to Official Notifications for complete details

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria for Higher Secondary Teacher: The BPSC eligibility criteria for Higher Secondary is tabulated below.