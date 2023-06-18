Father’s Day 2023: Why Fatherhood is Important for A Child’s Education?

Father’s Day 2023: A robust male role model is essential for the optimum development of a child. Dive in to read more about the importance of fatherhood in a child’s education.

Father’s Day 2023: The wonderful occasion to celebrate all the dads and their contributions towards parenting is here. The 2023 Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 18 and will be observed around the world. The day honours fatherhood and paternity in society.

A strong father figure or any male role model plays a huge role in a child’s life, shaping his personality and influencing his education. The presence of a father is essential for the ideal upbringing of a child and today, we’ll delve into how fatherhood is important for a child’s education. But first, let’s take a look at the brief history of Father’s Day.

Father’s Day 2023

Father’s Day is observed every year on the third Sunday of June. In 2023, it falls on June 18. The day is a public holiday in many European countries and is celebrated in some form in almost all cultures around the world.

The Sikhs celebrate Father’s Day on 29 December, the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh. Catholic countries observed Father’s Day as Saint Joseph’s Day on 19 March.

The custom of Father’s Day originated in the West and was originally a religious holiday. But the occasion has been commercialised now, with people celebrating with greeting cards, games and other fun activities to honour fatherhood.

Sonora Smart Dodd is considered the founder of Father’s Day. A daughter of an American Civil War veteran, Dodd campaigned for a day to be dedicated to male parents and eventually succeeded. The first Father’s Day in the world and the United States was celebrated on June 19, 1910.

Why Fatherhood is Important for A Child’s Education?

Parents are the guiding light for children and play a huge role in their development. A child picks up habits and values, both good and bad, from their parents.

Parents nurture and shelter the children till they’re able to stand on their own. Both male and female parents have a defined gender role in a child’s upbringing.

Children look up to their father, or any other male role model to formulate rules and provide a sense of security. However, being a good dad is more than just feeding and protecting your kid. There has to be a strong emotional bond between a father and child for the latter to grow into a responsible adult.

As the old saying goes, “any man can become a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.”

As per statistics, children raised in fatherless families are three times more likely to take a life of crime and end up in jail by the age of 20. They are also more likely to be poor and become addicted to drugs.

Children who grow up in a loving family where they feel cherished, especially by their fathers develop into law-abiding and responsible adults.

Importance of a Supportive Father to Children’s Education

There are some issues that children feel comfortable talking to their dads only, especially sons. Most kids go to their dads to bail them out of trouble or help in severe matters. Most children also tend to obey their fathers more than their mothers, but the role is easily reversed as well.

A good relationship between teenagers and their dads is shown to reduce the risk of mental health problems and boost their school performance.

Since most families have a male earner, children are also more likely to learn about the world -banking, expenses, investing etc., from their dads. Most fathers also play a big role in helping their wards choose a suitable college and career.

From an education perspective, fathers help instil discipline and values of honesty, hard work and stoicism in their children - all of which aid in the learning process and positively affect the mindset of a child.

How Fathers Can Influence Their Child’s Education: 8 Steps

1. Reading bedtime stories to young kids

2. Playing and spending leisure time with their child

3. Taking a genuine interest in their child’s life, aspirations and friends

4. Offering advice and correcting the child without passing judgement

5. Exploring their child’s hobbies and encouraging their passions apart from studies

6. Teaching the child difference between right and wrong

7. Show affection and foster the same in the child

8. Encourage the kids to be truthful, kind and respectful

